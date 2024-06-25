Channel Cool And Mysterious Black Cat Energy To Attract High-Quality Partners: Here’s How

Have you ever heard of “black cat girlfriends” and “golden retriever boyfriends?”

If you didn’t know, these terms are used to describe couples with different personalities that seem to work perfectly together.

A “golden retriever boyfriend” is known for being loyal, friendly, goofy, and loving. A “black cat girlfriend” is a bit more mysterious, quiet, and enjoys being independent, yet is also extremely loyal and loving.

While the term “black cat girlfriend” is often used to describe a woman who is in a relationship, you don’t necessarily have to be in a relationship to channel the cool and mysterious energy of a black cat girl.

In fact, you can use black cat energy to attract your desired partner, and I’ll show you how to do that.

Black cat girls have a cool energy where they’re okay with being on their own, and their happiness and success in life do not revolve around being in a relationship with a man. Before going off into the world of dating, tune in on your black cat energy and focus less on any fears of being alone.

Don’t go into a relationship afraid of what would happen if you were to lose that partner. Instead, look for someone who complements your personality and you’ll enjoy spending time with, versus someone you’ll become dependent on.

Speaking of being dependent, girls with black cat energy tend to value their independence.

Therefore, you’ll want to create some boundaries and distance when dating potential partners. I’m not saying you have to ghost someone for a bit after a few dates, but you don’t want to be constantly texting and calling them.

