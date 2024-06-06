Croisettecore Is The Latest Fashion Trend Incorporating The Relaxed Yet Sophisticated Energy Of The South Of France Into Chic Summer Looks

When people talk about fashion in France, the first city they often think of is Paris and all of its glitz, glamour, and culture.

However, a new fashion trend and aesthetic is drawing people’s attention to the south of France or the French Riviera, an exciting fashion destination.

Every year, when the Cannes Film Festival rolls around, people get inspired by celebrities’ red-carpet looks as they’re usually very chic, European, and very summery.

People have been dubbing this kind of style, ‘croisettecore,’ as Boulevard de la Croisette is the famous promenade that hosts the Cannes Film Festival.

If you want to channel the relaxing yet sophisticated energy of the south of France with your wardrobe this summer, here are some pieces you’ll need to follow the croisettecore aesthetic.

Whenever you want to dress a bit more casually, never underestimate the power of a pair of flared jeans and a dainty camisole blouse. This combo is the perfect way to dress casually while still looking chic and romantic. You can wear these two essentials with a pair of sneakers, flats, sandals, or even heels.

If you want to embrace croisettecore, you’ll need one essential accessory – a head scarf. Few things scream ‘summer in France’ more than a trendy pair of sunglasses and an elegant silky headscarf.

You can wear and use your silk scarf in several ways. You can tie it around your head and use it like a headband, use it as a ponytail holder, tie it around your neck, or even tie it around the handles of your purse.

Another easy way to participate in this trend is to focus on wearing romantic summer dresses. Focus on feminine silhouettes and fabrics, like silk and lace.

