He Told His Postpartum Wife To Get A Life Of Her Own And Stop Being So Clingy Since She Keeps Getting Upset Whenever He Spends Time With His Sister

While it’s not unusual for a girlfriend or wife to get jealous or possessive when their partner starts hanging around another woman, there are moments when it becomes a little too much.

One man recently snapped at his wife, who has become more clingy and jealous whenever he spends time with his sister.

He and his wife are in their early 30s, and his wife gave birth to their first baby seven months ago.

Although adjusting to parenthood has had difficult moments, especially for his wife, they do have a live-in nanny.

Since he’s been with her, his wife has revealed that she has a bit of a clinging issue and gets jealous and upset whenever he hangs out with other women.

“She’s always worried about losing me [and] I’ve had to pretty much cut off all of my female friends, and the only women I speak to in my life are the women at work and family,” he explained.

“I love my wife, so it doesn’t really bother me. However, over the past year or so, my wife has been trying to put a lid on my spending time with my sister. We hang out probably once every couple of weeks because we live close by. But over the past year or so, my wife gets extremely dramatic after I hang out with my sister, and says that I should spend that time with her instead of my sister.”

In the last few times he’s hung out with his sister without his wife, his wife ended up crying. He’s felt very guilty and has taken her out several times to make up for it.

Things came to a head last week when he went to spend a bit of time with his sister and returned home to find his wife very angry.

