Here’s How To Master The Sultry Smoky Eye Look For Your Next Night Out On The Town

Sometimes, when preparing for a fun night out, no makeup look suits the occasion better than a smoky eye.

Smoky eyes have been a massive part of the makeup world for years now. Technically, smoky eyes have been around for decades, but they’ve evolved drastically over the years.

These days, when we hear the term ‘smoky eye,’ we likely picture the more modern, grungy renditions of them. Smoky eyes typically include dark shades, from dark browns to ashy blacks.

If you don’t know how to create a solid smoky eye look, don’t worry! Here are a few tips for how to achieve one.

Like any complex eye look, you’ll want to start the smoky eye process by priming your eyelids with some eyeshadow primer.

Next, while you usually think eyeliner should be put on after your eyeshadows, it’s best to apply black liner first for smoky eyes. This is so that once it’s on, you can smudge it out to create a smoky base for your eyeshadow.

Next, grab two eyeshadow shades that contrast one another in lightness. For instance, if you want to create a smoky eye using grey and black shades, grab a light to medium-dark grey shadow and a black shadow.

Apply the lighter eyeshadow to your eyelid first, being sure to blend it out with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Then, use a blending eyeshadow brush to blend the black shadow into the crease and outer corners of your eyes.

Blending is very important when creating a smoky eye, as you want it to look like the grey is flawlessly blending into the black. Start with a minimal amount of black shadow and apply more if needed, as you don’t want to start off too strong.

