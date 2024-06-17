He’s An Orthodontist Warning You To Steer Clear Of Veneer Techs

It seems that over the past few years, people have been more upfront about their experiences with getting veneers.

If you didn’t know, veneers are custom-made tooth covers or ‘shells’ that are placed over your teeth to improve their appearance and protect them from any further damage.

People get veneers for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, people are simply born with oddly shaped teeth, come from a long line of dental issues, want whiter teeth, etc.

If you do some research, you’ll also see that many celebrities have gotten veneers over the years, and many dentist content creators are quick to critique any bad work.

One of the most well-known facts about getting veneers is that they can be extremely expensive.

Therefore, some people who are desperate for a new smile will venture anywhere that boasts about cheap or more reasonably priced veneers.

However, one online orthodontist is warning his audience to beware of anyone who boasts about being a “veneer tech.”

Dr. Winters (@thebentist), an orthodontist and content creator, went viral on TikTok last year after critiquing the video of a man who was showing off his new “veneers” that were likely put in by an unqualified “veneer technician.”

“This man is going to regret this so much in 5 years,” says Dr. Winters in his viral TikTok video.

