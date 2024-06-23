Intuition Is Your Brain’s Real-Life Superpower, So You Should Trust It

You know the phrase, “Trust your gut?” As it turns out, when someone gives you that advice, you really should take it.

When someone says that to you, they’re telling you to trust your intuition.

Think of intuition as your brain’s superpower. It’s the ability to know or understand something without having to overthink or analyze it. It’s like a mental shortcut that our brain takes, comparing current experiences to past ones and picking up on environmental cues, all without us even realizing it.

One of the most fascinating parts about intuition is that it’s something you can’t see. That’s why some people may have a hard time figuring out exactly when their intuition is kicking in.

However, while intuition is a process you may not be able to see, there are some physical symptoms that will occur when your intuition kicks in.

For instance, if you’re put in a sketchy situation before your mind even processes what’s happening, your body may suddenly feel tense. Not only will you feel a lot of tension, but you’ll also find it very hard to relax.

Another symptom of your intuition kicking in is that “gut feeling,” which is why people tell you to “trust your gut.” You may feel a pit in your stomach or symptoms similar to nausea. There are also moments where you may unconsciously avoid a certain area or people because your intuition tells you to stay away.

Over the decades, scientists have been studying intuition and seeing if there are ways to measure it.

While there are still ways to go, many studies have indicated that our intuition becomes stronger and more well-developed when we have experiences under our belts. The older we get and the more we experience, the easier our brain can aid us in avoiding potentially dangerous situations through our intuition.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.