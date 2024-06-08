Natural Eyebrows Are Totally On Trend, But Here’s How To Keep Them From Growing Out Of Control

We’ve come quite a long way since the early 2000s when many women were plucking their eyebrows into oblivion and doing whatever they could to make them as thin as possible.

Over the last ten years, people have embraced and found beauty in full-grown, thick, and natural-looking eyebrows.

While keeping your eyebrows more natural is great and on-trend, there is a way to keep them from growing out of control.

If you want to embrace your natural eyebrows but tame them so they don’t get out of hand, here are some tips for grooming them.

The first step to taming and upkeeping your eyebrows is settling on a proper eyebrow shape. You can sketch out your desired shape by drawing the outline of it using an eyebrow pencil.

It doesn’t have to be perfect or filled in, but the outline shape should be a good representation of how you want your eyebrows to look.

Once you finish that outline, take a sturdy pair of tweezers and carefully pluck the stray hairs that lie outside that outline.

While tweezing can be uncomfortable, I’d recommend avoiding waxing your brows unless you’re a professional.

If your eyebrow hairs grow super long, you can trim them just like you do the hairs on your head.

