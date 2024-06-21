Scientists Think They’ve Finally Solved The Mystery Of Why These Easter Island Statues Were Built

On a remote island located in the southeastern Pacific, a series of large statues line the coast. Nobody knew exactly why they were built until now.

A group of archaeologists from Binghamton University in New York discovered that the main water supply for the ancient inhabitants of Easter Island may be why the majority of the island’s statues are concentrated on the coasts.

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, has only a small amount of freshwater available for use. The archaeologists determined that the people who lived there likely depended on groundwater discharge in coastal areas as their source of drinking water.

Most of the 900 statues were constructed along the coast of the island. The reason behind their location puzzled experts for a long time, but now all the pieces have come together.

According to Carl Lipo, a member of the research team and a professor of anthropology at Binghamton University, the statues were situated there because fresh water was within easy reach.

The researchers tested the salinity levels of the coastal water to see if it was safe enough for humans to drink.

After measuring the percentage of salt and deeming it safe, they concluded that groundwater discharge played a critical role in sustaining the island’s population.

The island has just two lakes, and both are a challenge to access. There is also a single spring that has been described as a “wetland bog” unsuitable for drinking.

Additionally, several cisterns used to hold rainwater were present on the island. However, they only collected small amounts.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.