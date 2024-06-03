She Came Home Early From Work And Caught Her Boyfriend Sleeping With Her Best Friend

This 20-year-old woman has a 30-year-old best friend named Bella, and they have been close throughout her whole life.

She’s always been more of an introvert, and Bella is basically her only friend in the world. Bella’s kind of like an older sister to her as well.

She attends college close to where Bella works, and so they moved in together two years back. One year ago, Bella introduced her to her former coworker, 19-year-old Max, and now they are dating.

Yesterday, she was feeling ill, so she left work early and headed back to the place she shares with Bella.

“When I got home, I saw Max’s shoes, which is pretty normal because they are friends and hang out often,” she explained.

“Usually, they spend time in the hall watching something, but I didn’t find them there, so I went to Bella’s room and saw them [sleeping together].”

“I just didn’t know what to do, so I left. They didn’t see me. I left for my parents’ place. It was the worst day of my life. I felt sick to my stomach and threw up two or three times.”

Later that night, Bella sent her a text inquiring if she was coming home late, but she never responded.

She has no clue how to confront Max and Bella, and she couldn’t fall asleep last night at all. She doesn’t understand why Max and Bella would hurt her like this.

