She Disappeared In 2019 After Making A Deposit At The Bank: Later, It Was Found That The Back Door To Her House Was Left Open, And Her Recent Home Security Camera Footage Had Been Deleted

In 2019, Erica L. Thompson was 53-years-old and living with just her two cats at her home in Brookfield, Illinois – located in the 9200 block of Monroe Avenue. She had also reportedly just gotten out of a two-year relationship.

At the same time, Erica worked as a comptroller for Empire Hard Chrome Inc., a Chicago-based manufacturing company.

Outside of work, her loved ones regarded her as a homebody. Erica enjoyed filling her free time with hobbies at home, such as gardening, crocheting, and research.

But, after Erica didn’t show up for work one week in September 2019, her family knew something was wrong. She has been missing ever since.

It all began on September 25, 2019, when Erica was last captured on surveillance footage at 4:30 p.m. She could be seen at Eight Corners Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield, where she was making a bank deposit.

Then, the following day, Erica never showed up for work and was never seen or heard from again.

According to her only son, Michael Russo, it was unlike Erica to miss work or fall out of contact with her family.

“Just a lot of things that don’t add up and don’t make sense. Not in her character,” he said.

So, on October 1, 2019, Michael visited his mom’s home to check on her and found a strange scene. First, he realized that the back door of Erica’s home had been left open; meanwhile, the air conditioning was still “running at full blast.”

