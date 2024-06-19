She Vanished Last Month After Taking An Uber And It’s Not Clear If She Was Driven Home

Nikki McCain is a 39-year-old mother of four from Anderson, California. She lived on Olinda Road and was regarded by her loved ones as an extremely compassionate person.

“She’s very thoughtful, she’s very caring, she loves her family, she loves her friends. She has a lot of family and friends who care about her. Even if someone was having a bad day, she knows how to lift your spirits,” said Nikki’s sister, Chloe Saelee.

But, after she was last seen by family members on May 17, 2024, Nikki vanished and was never heard from again.

She reportedly went missing the following day, May 18, after taking an Uber. Nikki was reportedly picked up by an Uber in the early morning from a residence in Redding, California, close to Win-River Casino.

Then, she may have been driven home, but this is not confirmed. Still, ever since that day in May, Nikki has been missing.

One week later, on May 25, Nikki’s car – a 2022 light pewter Chevy Avalanche with California license plate number DP15UT – was discovered abandoned in Cottonwood, California, on Bowman Road by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the abandoned vehicle was not officially reported until May 30. So, on June 1, authorities conducted a search in the surrounding area.

Community members also joined the search effort, scoring the wildlands, South Fork Cottonwood Creek, and even looking through abandoned buildings and abandoned parking lots.

“We’re out here just trying to show our support. If someone’s out there and they have any information, let’s get this woman home. Let’s get her home to her family. We should have taken action a long time ago,” said Kathleen Decker, a concerned citizen who participated in the search.

