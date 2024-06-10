Twiggy’s Mod Eye Makeup Made Her A Fashion Icon In The 1960s: Here’s How To Recreate The Look Yourself

Twiggy, the English model, singer, and actress, was a fashion icon in the 1960s.

If you’re interested in beauty trends across the decades, you’ve likely already seen photos of Twiggy with her famous eye makeup look, the ‘mod eye,’ which included thick lines of defining eyeliner and prominent false bottom lashes.

Twiggy’s signature doe-like eyes, once a symbol of the swinging sixties, are making a comeback in the beauty world. Today’s makeup enthusiasts are embracing these larger-than-life eye looks and bringing them back.

If you’d like to create Twiggy’s iconic mod eye makeup, here’s how to do it.

While applying your face makeup as you normally would, be sure to prime your eyes, as you’re about to apply a lot of product to them, and creasing or smudging can ruin this look.

Next, apply a light eyeshadow shade to your eyelid. You can use strictly nude or neutral colors or add a touch of color with a pale pastel blue.

Now it’s time to bring in liner. Using a black liquid eyeliner, draw a line across your top lash line as you would normally. You don’t want it to be too thin or too thick.

Next, use a waterproof, black eyeliner pencil to draw a curved line across your eye’s crease. Yup, just follow the natural curve of your crease until you have that signature mod eye line. You’ll want to use a good quality waterproof liner for this part, as the product can easily smudge in your eye’s crease, and you want to prevent that.

Lashes are a big part of the mod eye look, so apply several coats of very volumizing mascara to your top lashes or put on falsies.

