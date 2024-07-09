After Finishing Work One Night In 1998, She Boarded A Bus To Her College Campus But Never Made It Back To Her Dorm Room

In 1998, Suzanne Lyall – a sophomore at the State University of New York (SUNY) Albany – left work and boarded a bus back to campus.

But, after she exited the bus at about 9:25 p.m. to walk back to her dorm room, she was never seen or heard from again.

Suzanne was born in Saratoga Springs and grew up with her parents and two siblings in Ballston Spa, New York. As a young girl, she adored writing poetry and sewing.

Yet, according to her mother, Mary Lyall, Suzanne’s greatest interest was computers. Her passion for technology was ignited at the age of 10 when her father purchased a Commodore computer.

“Nobody knew what a computer was, basically. And the Commodores back then, all they did was add and subtract – and really slowly at that. But she was really curious about the computer,” Mary recalled.

“By the time she was 12-years-old, she was taking the computer apart and rebuilding it. She was very fascinated by the act that she could dial up all these local bulletin boards and talk to other people over the computer.”

Suzanne’s interests never dwindled, either, so once it was time for her to head off to college, she enrolled at SUNY Oneonta in 1996 with plans to study computer science.

However, she came to realize the computer science program at the school simply was not developed enough yet.

“The teachers were just basically starting to learn a little bit about computers – Suzy had already graduated past what they had learned,” Mary explained.

