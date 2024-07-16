After Leaving Her Job At A Florida College In 2013, She Vanished, And Her Abandoned Vehicle Was Later Found With Two Unidentified Fingerprints Inside

While Tiffany Daniels was born in Dallas, Texas, she grew up in Pensacola, Florida, with her parents and two sisters.

As a teen, she went on to graduate from Pensacola High School before attending both Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida.

Tiffany enjoyed the great outdoors – spending time surfing, hiking, camping, and biking. She was also a lover of the arts and a skilled painter.

So, in 2013, 25-year-old Tiffany began working in Pensacola State College’s theater department after landing a set painting technician job.

But after she completed a routine shift on August 12, 2013, Tiffany mysteriously disappeared.

That day, she headed out in the early morning hours and arrived at Pensacola State College for work. Tiffany then began painting sets for the theatre department and, once she finished, asked her supervisor to leave work early.

Tiffany’s supervisor later claimed that she provided no other information as to why she wanted to leave early. Additionally, she reportedly asked to take a few additional days off, saying she had “a few things to take care of.”

Afterward, Tiffany left work at approximately 4:43 p.m. and was last seen on surveillance footage entering her car – a 1999 gray Toyota Forerunner – and driving out of the college’s parking lot.

At the time she vanished, Tiffany lived with a roommate, and her roommate reportedly saw her get back to their home that afternoon. However, her roommate was on the phone at the time, so he did not talk to her.

