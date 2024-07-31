After Logging Off From Work In 2023, She Left Her Home With Her Dog, Her Dog’s Bed, And Wallet And Was Never Seen Or Heard From Again

Born on October 4, 1972, Jonett Wanner grew up in Wishek, North Dakota, with her identical twin sister and older brother.

Then, by the time she was 50-years-old in 2023, Jonett was still living in the state – specifically in West Fargo. She resided in her home located on Bell Boulevard with just her pet dog named Scooby.

Jonett was previously divorced, single, and had a 23-year-old daughter. She was also employed by Sanford Health, a North Dakota-based healthcare delivery system, and worked from home as a billing and coding specialist.

According to her loved ones, Jonett did not have a big social circle. However, she was a part of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, located in West Fargo, and began attending church services more often after the loss of her parents and a cousin.

Then, on July 11, 2023, she mysteriously vanished after a routine day working from home.

That afternoon, Jonett signed off from work on her work computer at approximately 2:30 p.m. Afterward, she supposedly left her house with her dog, Scooby, in her car – a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota license plate number 261AZY.

The following day, July 12, she did not report for work and was never seen or heard from again.

After her family failed to get in touch with her, they contacted the West Fargo Police Department and reported Jonett missing.

Once an investigation was launched, it was determined that Jonett had left with her dog, her wallet, and her dog’s bed. Strangely, her purse and cell phone were found still inside her home. Her bank account and phone records also showed no activity following her disappearance.

