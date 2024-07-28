His Wife Got Drunk, Admitted She Wanted An Open Marriage, And Said She Missed Being With An Attractive Guy, So He Now Wants A Divorce 

This 36-year-old man and his wife, who is 35, have been married for a decade now, and together, they have two kids – a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

But, just last year, he went through a pretty bad rough patch, and his body paid the price. Due to stress at work, he was often sad and moody. He also put on about 40 pounds.

And even though his wife still wanted to be romantic with him, their love life took a nosedive for a few long months.

So, in the middle of one of their date nights, after he and his wife both got pretty drunk, she suggested something he’d never expected. More specifically, she broached the topic of potentially opening up their marriage.

He was immediately shocked and asked whether his wife was being serious or not. She didn’t hold back her true feelings, either, and flat-out admitted that she missed sleeping with “an attractive guy.”

“I had no words to say, and it felt like I was being cheated on in real-time and that my whole world was crashing down. We went to sleep shortly after,” he recalled.

Then, the following morning, his wife tried to backtrack. She apologized and claimed she didn’t mean what she said. Nonetheless, he was still devastated.

At the same time, his wife’s harshness wound up being the “kick” he needed in order to get his life together again.

“And I did. I lost the weight in just two months, but more than the weight loss, I focused on fitness, which included strength conditioning, too. I also improved my diet a lot,” he explained.

