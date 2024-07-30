Intact Roman Eggs Were Uncovered By Archaeologists After Spending 1,700 Years In A Waterlogged Pit

In central England, excavations were conducted at an ancient Roman settlement called Berryfields between 2007 and 2016.

Archaeologists found four chicken eggs that had remained sheltered in a waterlogged pit for 1,700 years. Some of them had cracked open by accident.

The archaeological site was located along a Roman road known as Akeman Street. A bunch of other artifacts were dug up from a hole in the ground, including various tools, leather shoes, wooden vessels, and rare wooden baskets. The hole was situated below the water level, allowing the relics to escape ruin.

Three of the four eggs were intact upon discovery, but two of them broke during the retrieval process.

Now, only one egg has been left undamaged. It is the first complete Roman egg that has ever been found in Great Britain.

“There’s a very good reason it’s the first and only find in the U.K.,” Stuart Foreman, the project manager of the excavation, said.

“In a pit that has been waterlogged for thousands of years, you get things that would never survive in a dry environment. But it’s incredible we even got one out. They were so fragile.”

Normally, organic objects of this kind would not have survived for so long, but the eggs had been buried in a layer of soft, wet silt.

The conditions of the pit prohibited bacteria from forming, which would have caused the eggs to decay.

