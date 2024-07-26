NASA Has Awarded SpaceX An $843 Million Contract To Destroy The International Space Station

As the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational life in 2030, NASA is preparing to destroy it in a safe and responsible manner.

The agency announced that SpaceX had been selected for the task of developing a deorbit spacecraft to push the station out of orbit and back down to Earth without risk to populated areas.

NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract worth up to $843 million to carry out the job. While the company will develop the deorbit spacecraft, it will go under NASA ownership once it’s completed. According to NASA’s plans, the deorbit vehicle will pull the space station back to Earth.

After entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of over 17,000 miles per hour, the ISS and the deorbit vehicle are expected to break up before landing in a designated crash site in the ocean. The plan ensures that no one on Earth will be harmed by the debris.

“This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth,” Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, said.

The first parts of the space station were launched in 1998. Since 2000, it has been occupied by astronauts from the U.S., Europe, Canada, Russia, and Japan.

They have conducted more than 3,300 scientific experiments while floating in a close orbit above Earth. The orbital laboratory is getting up there in years, though.

Crews have had to deal with issues such as technical faults and leaks. Additionally, the contracts between the five participating space agencies will expire by 2030. Russia has committed to continue operations of the station until at least 2028.

Each agency is responsible for managing the station. Its operations rely on efforts from across the partnership. The partnership between these countries also marked an era of cooperation in space ventures after the end of the Cold War.

