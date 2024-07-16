Researchers Molded Simulated Space Dust Into LEGO-Like Bricks To Determine The Best Techniques For Building On The Moon

In the future, scientists hope to build permanent habitats on the moon using materials found there. It’s unclear how building with moon materials will work.

So, astronomers have experimented with different substances, such as blood and potatoes, to create bricks that could be used for construction on the moon.

Researchers from the European Space Agency (ESA) have recently begun toying with a new method. They tried molding simulated space dust into three-dimensional printed LEGO-like bricks and assembling them.

“Nobody has built a structure on the moon, so it was great to have the flexibility to try out all kinds of designs and building techniques with our space bricks,” Aidan Cowley, the ESA Science Officer, said. “It was both fun and useful in scientifically understanding the boundaries of these techniques.”

On the surface of the moon, soil consisting of sharp, rocky material known as regolith can be found. Lunar regolith exists due to billions of years of meteor collisions and the effects of charged particles from the sun. It is not available on Earth and is far too rare to be spared for use in scientific experiments.

So, ESA researchers turned to regolith from a meteorite instead. According to the BBC, they acquired meteorite dust from a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite that was discovered in North Africa in 2000. They also mixed the material with a biodegradable polymer called polylactide.

The results were sturdy gray bricks shaped like the classic two-by-four LEGOs, although much rougher. They have retained their clutch power and can stack and click together just like regular LEGOs can.

Builders have the ability to maneuver them into various structures to test for the best construction techniques for building bases on future missions. The LEGO-inspired bricks offer versatility that will be incredibly handy for the development of launch pads and shelters for astronauts on the moon.

Who knew that kids’ toys could make such a difference in the real world? It is hoped that the experiment will serve as an inspiration to younger generations to pursue the fields of science and engineering.

