She Had Dinner With Her Daughter, Ex-Husband, And His New Wife In 2009, But After She Was Later Dropped Off At Her Apartment, She Mysteriously Disappeared

By the time Kimberly Sue Jones of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was 25-years-old, she had a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Jack.

Together, she and her daughter lived at the Pinewood Village apartment complex located at 2503 Beverly Street. However, on February 3, 2009, Kimberly tragically disappeared after having dinner with her daughter, her ex, and his new wife.

At about 3:00 p.m. that day, Kimberly called her mother and detailed how she’d been invited over for dinner at her ex-husband’s home with his new wife. At the time, nothing seemed strange to Kimberly’s mother.

So, not long after Kimberly got off the phone, her ex-husband, Jack, and his wife traveled to the Pinewood Village apartment complex. Then, they picked up Kimberly and her daughter.

The four of them proceeded to spend the rest of the day together. First, they headed to the grocery store in the afternoon before going back to Jack’s home for dinner.

It wasn’t until about 10:30 p.m. that Kimberly got a ride back to her apartment from Jack. At the same time, Kimberly’s daughter stayed at Jack’s home with his new wife.

Yet, Kimberly mysteriously disappeared afterward, and she was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department five days later by her mother – who couldn’t get in touch with her.

Once an investigation was launched, her ex-husband told authorities that he dropped her off right in front of her apartment building that night. However, he drove away and did not actually see her go inside her apartment.

Upon searching Kimberly’s apartment, investigators found that all of her personal belongings had been left behind – including her clothes and her daily medications for bipolar disorder.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.