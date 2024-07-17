The Most Exciting, Difficult, And Important Relationship You Will Ever Have Is With Yourself

The whimsical and insightful Carrie Bradshaw once said, “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.”

While Carrie Bradshaw may be a fictional HBO character, that quote has meant a lot to people, and it’s a great one.

I’m someone who has struggled with my ‘relationship’ with myself for years. Some months, weeks, or days, I can’t stand myself and berate myself. Others, I love and appreciate myself. There are also some days when I occupy myself with so many other issues and problems other people have that I forget about myself.

This is human nature – we all struggle to find self-love and appreciate the kind of people we are from time to time. There are also many of us who are so unappreciative of ourselves that we feel as if we need to have top-tier romantic relationships and friendships to be “complete.”

However, what Carrie Bradshaw is trying to tell us in that quote, and what we need to keep in mind, is that our relationships with ourselves and how we view ourselves are incredibly important to finding peace and contentment.

If you haven’t thought much about this, allow me to elaborate.

Think about it this way – your relationship with yourself and how you treat yourself is the basis and foundation of how you handle all other relationships in your life.

Have you ever heard someone mention that in order to love and care for someone else, you have to love yourself? Well, it’s true!

Trying to love others and be happy is incredibly difficult when you’re constantly beating yourself up, going crazy with the idea of being alone, and not taking care of yourself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.