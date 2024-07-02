The Roman Empire Lasted For About 500 Years, And This Is What Caused It To Crumble Into Ruins

Imagine an advanced civilization filled with architectural wonders and military power that once spanned vast territories across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

That was the renowned Roman empire, which lasted for about 500 years. So, what caused this mighty empire to crumble into ruins?

The Roman empire began in 27 B.C.E. when Augustus Caesar declared himself as the first Roman emperor.

The official date of the Roman empire’s end is generally considered to be 476 C.E. However, the empire did not succumb to a sudden collapse. It had been slowly declining over the course of several centuries.

The reasons behind the fall are numerous and complex. Due to internal issues like political corruption and economic troubles, as well as external pressures from barbarian invasions, the empire’s resources were drained.

Additionally, the rise of Christianity and other social changes challenged traditional Roman values and ideals.

The most obvious factor that contributed to the civilization’s downfall was the continuous invasions from barbarian groups.

For centuries, Rome had been dealing with Germanic tribes, but by the 300s, the Goths had managed to infiltrate the empire. In 410 A.D., the Visigoth King Alaric successfully sacked the city of Rome.

Then, in 455, the city was raided by the Vandals. Finally, in 476, the Germanic chieftain Odoacer deposed Emperor Romulus Augustulus, who became the last Roman emperor.

