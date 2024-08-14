After Spending A Late Summer Day With A Friend In Maine, She Was Found Dead In A River In 2016

Located on the banks of the Kennebec River in Maine, the city of Waterville has a rich history and quaint downtown area. Home to many shops, eateries, and museums, Waterville is a popular spot to visit – especially in the warmer months.

That’s why Lexxi Tristram Sironen, a 43-year-old transgender woman with two teenage children, decided to stay there in September 2016 to close out the summer season.

At the time, she reportedly had friends in the area and decided to spend a week with them. This was typical of Lexxi, who loved to remain on the go.

Her friends and family detailed how she did not like to stay in one place for long. Rather, she often moved around and was known to frequent a few different areas. Sometimes, Lexxi visited the region of Skowhegan. Or, she stayed with friends in either Waterville or down by the Riverfront.

Lexxi was also highly regarded by her loved ones and remembered as a very generous and kind person.

“Lexxi loved Rhode Island, camping, carpentry, mechanics, electronics, cooking, writing, drawing, designing tattoos, gardening, and going to her Uncle Dan Coffin’s home on Orr’s Island in Maine,” her obituary says.

“Lexxi played the electric guitar and loved all different types of music. She built stone walls, searched for stones and minerals, designed jewelry, welded sculptures made from found materials, and made rustic wooden furniture.”

“She also was an avid movie watcher and a fan of Anime Japanese animation. Lexxi’s Great Great Uncle was the Pulitzer Prize winning Maine Poet Robert P. Tristram Coffin.”

According to her friends, she would “do anything for anybody,” whether that involved lending them money or giving them a place to stay.

