Back In Ancient Egypt, The Lighthouse Of Alexandria Used To Be One Of The Seven Wonders Of The World

The Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, once stood tall in Alexandria, Egypt, on the island of Pharos in the city’s harbor.

At the time of its construction, it stretched more than 300 feet into the sky and was regarded as a major architectural accomplishment. But sadly, the lighthouse is nothing more than ruins today.

The grand structure was built right at the start of the third century B.C.E., just as a Greek general named Ptolemy, who served under Alexander the Great, declared himself as pharaoh.

The lighthouse was meant to guide ships to shore and help prevent shipwrecks from happening at night.

It is estimated that the lighthouse took at least a decade, possibly even three before it was completed. It wasn’t finished until Ptolemy II began his reign. He ruled from 284 to 246 B.C.E.

The lighthouse was built in three stages. The lowest section of the lighthouse was square. The second section was shaped like an octagon, while the third, top part was a cylinder.

At night, a fire burned at the tip of the structure. It was also equipped with a bronze mirror to reflect the flame, casting the light out to sea.

As a result, the lighthouse was visible to ships as far as 30 miles away. During the day, the billowing smoke from the fire helped with visibility as well.

There was also a statue erected at the top of the lighthouse, which gave it a boost in height. The statue may have been of Ptolemy, Alexander the Great, or a Greek god.

