Everything You Need To Know About Eyelash Lifts And Tinting From Someone Who Got The Procedure Herself And Loved It

If you love mascara or false lashes, you’re probably used to dealing with the following issues: smudging, melting, getting things in your eye, having to reapply, forgetting to take it off, or waking up with raccoon eyes.

Wearing mascara and testing out all different kinds is great, but wouldn’t it be outstanding if you could just wake up every day with lashes that look like they had been recently curled and given a fresh coat of mascara?

That’s the effect a lash lift and tint, one of today’s latest beauty trends, has on people.

A lash lift and tint can provide volume and color for your lashes, making them seem perfectly mascara-ed every day for up to eight weeks.

As someone who doesn’t feel like her makeup look is complete without putting on several coats of mascara, I was instantly intrigued when I heard about the magic of lash lifts and went ahead and got myself one.

The service particularly interested me because I learned that a lash lift and tint is a bit less of a commitment and isn’t as harsh on your natural lashes as eyelash extensions.

I’ve heard and read many horror stories about people who decided to get eyelash extensions repeatedly and eventually regretted it, so the moment I discovered there was something a little less intense, I was game.

An eyelash lift and tint can cost anywhere between $60 to $175, usually depending on your location. The simple procedure takes around 45 minutes to an hour and is more relaxing than you may think.

