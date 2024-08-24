Flax Lilies Are Extremely Low-Maintenance, Deer-Resistant Additions To Your Yard, And Here’s Your Guide To Growing Them

The flax lily is probably not what comes to mind when you think of a lily flower. It’s not your typical lily.

Instead, it grows more like grass, with long tufted leaves, but it does produce delicate blossoms that come in shades of blue or white, which are succeeded by shiny purple berries.

This plant is a fast-growing perennial native to Australia and Asia. It’s extremely low-maintenance, making its care easy for people who are always on the go.

It’s also resistant to deer, tolerant of drought, and thrives in the shade.

Flax lilies are spread by underground rhizomes, which are plant stems that send out roots or shoots from their nodes.

However, it takes a while for them to grow, so you can try growing and propagating them in containers to control their growth.

If you don’t mind the time it takes, you can plant them along garden borders in the shade of a tree. Flax lilies are especially attractive beneath a tree, where their striped, star-shaped foliage can catch the dappled sunlight filtering through the branches.

In regions with hot, dry summers, the flax lily is best when planted in full shade. It prefers well-draining sandy or loamy soil and requires watering a few times each week.

Once established, it will handle drought well. Cut back on the water if the plant begins to droop or turn brown.

