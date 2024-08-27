He Forced An Obese Man To Switch Plane Seats With His Wife And Got Called Out For Being Fatphobic

Many people who have traveled a lot via airplane know the struggle of someone much bigger than you sitting in the seat next to you and taking up a lot of your room.

Sometimes, you get lucky, and that passenger is willing to swap seats with you, or you can find a seat elsewhere. Other times, you just have to grin and bear it.

A man recently got into an argument with an overweight passenger on a cross-country trip and eventually forced him to switch seats with his slimmer wife.

His flight was traveling from Washington to Florida, and he was careful to purchase a window seat so he would be comfortable on the plane.

After boarding the aircraft, he noticed there was a couple assigned to the two seats beside his. It was a larger, overweight man and his slim wife.

He assumed the man’s wife would take the middle seat to balance things out, but he was wrong.

“Instead, the big guy started to wedge himself into the center seat and proceeded to raise the armrest on my side,” he recalled.

“I put it back down, and he got huffy, saying it pressed into his side and made him uncomfortable.”

He had a lengthy argument with the man, telling him he refused to let him take up his personal space for a six-hour flight. The man then called him fatphobic, and he responded by saying that the man’s ‘life choices‘ shouldn’t make him endure a long flight with someone else spilling over into his seat.

