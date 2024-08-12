Her Husband Keeps Badgering Her About Her Weight After Having Their Baby And Telling Her To Try Harder At The Gym

I’ve always felt so sorry for women who feel pressured to lose weight and go back to their “normal sizes” after giving birth. It’s horrible when people don’t acknowledge everything their bodies have been through.

A woman recently snapped at her husband after he became a little obsessed with trying to get her to go to the gym with him after giving birth to their baby.

She is 24 and has been married to her 33-year-old husband for two years. She gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, 16 weeks ago and has been enjoying life as a new mom.

Before getting pregnant, she was somewhat active, running twice a week and attending the occasional pilates class. Meanwhile, her husband was always much more active, as he’s a fitness enthusiast who hits the gym several times a week.

During her pregnancy, she gained around 40 pounds, half of which she lost pretty much right after giving birth. She decided she gently wanted to start losing the other 20. Yet her husband began expressing that he wanted her to get moving sooner rather than later.

As soon as she was 12 weeks postpartum, which was when her doctor cleared her to start exercising, her husband practically begged her to go to the gym with him.

“He was badgering me almost, [but] I did it to make him happy, and he certainly was happy,” she said.

“I will admit it felt good to have some time to myself, and I didn’t mind going at all.”

Four weeks after her first gym trip, she noticed she wasn’t losing much weight and hadn’t lost more than two and a half pounds. Instead of taking it easy on her, her husband told her it was because she was “snacking too much.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.