Here’s How To Tell If You’re Stuck In A One-Sided Friendship, Putting In Way More Time And Care Than You Receive Back

While friendships are a gift and good, healthy friendships can bring so much to our lives, they can sadly take a turn and get to a more toxic point.

One of the darker sides of friendship is being in a one-sided friendship.

A one-sided friendship essentially means that between two friends, one puts in significantly more effort than the other. One friend is usually more willing to spend time with the other and always makes room for plans.

A one-sided friendship can also involve one friend who constantly gets to vent about issues in their life but never wants to listen to what is going on in their friend’s life.

One-sided friendship can be easy to fall into, especially if you’re someone who is uncomfortable with the idea of dropping a friend or ending any kind of relationship. They can be toxic, exhausting, and unpleasant to have in your life.

If you think you may be in a one-sided friendship but aren’t sure, here are some signs to identify one.

You are always the first to contact them.

This is a more subtle sign to look out for, but it’ll stick with you once you notice it.

If you are always initiating conversations between you and your friend, whether you’re asking to hang out or simply checking in on them, it’s a red flag.

