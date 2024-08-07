If You Can’t Bear To Head Outside In This Heat, These Activities Are Perfect For Having Some Fun Indoors

While the summer is the most popular season for outdoor activities, it’s a bit ironic, considering that sometimes the heat gets so bad that we’re forced to stay inside as if we were hunkering down for the winter.

Heat waves have been affecting many people’s summer plans worldwide, and now, they’ve had to get creative on how to spend their time indoors.

Some heat advisories are so serious that we’re told to spend most of our day inside.

If you’re a little thrown off by extreme heat levels this summer and aren’t sure how to spend your free time indoors, here are some fun ideas for you.

Have a video game tournament

If you have a gaming system, invite a friend over and please your inner child by having some kind of video game competition with them.

You can play games like “Mario Kart” and race each other, or do some fun battle-based games to keep your competitive spirit alive without melting in the heat.

Follow an online workout course

If you’re someone who loves working out outside, don’t let the heat kill your vibe. Take things indoors and get your daily exercise in by following an online workout class. You can do yoga, zumba, pilates, and more!

