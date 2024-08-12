In 2008, She Showed Up On A Stranger’s Doorstep Covered In Cuts Without Clothes On And Claiming Someone Was Out To Get Her Before She Mysteriously Vanished

In 2008, 23-year-old Christine Lindsey Walters was a college student known for her friendly, adventurous energy.

She’d studied botany at the University of Wisconsin while teaching yoga and pilates and working at an organic farm on the side. She also lived with her family at their home in Deerfield until she decided to make a major life move in the summer of 2008.

During a school break, Christine visited Portland, Oregon, to visit some friends. She only intended to stay for a total of three weeks, as evidenced by the round-trip plane ticket she purchased beforehand.

Yet, by the end of her trip, she’d fallen in love with the West Coast and told her parents that she wanted to stay longer – ultimately delaying her return to school.

Christine wound up in Eureka, California, which is situated in Humboldt County and located right on the Pacific coast.

Despite Humboldt County’s reputation for being dangerous – having the second-highest murder rate within the state – Christine’s move seemed to go smoothly at first. She made sure to check in with her family, and no one was concerned about her well-being.

That was until Christine’s communication became more infrequent and sporadic, which was uncharacteristic of her. Additionally, she began asking for money from her parents.

Then, in the fall of 2008, everything changed on November 12, when Christine showed up on a stranger’s doorstep in Arcata. It was the morning, but she had no clothes on, and her body was covered in cuts that looked as though they’d been made by briar bushes. Her feet were also bloodied.

Christine was reportedly described as cold, hungry, and thirsty. She also appeared confused and disoriented.

