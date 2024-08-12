One Of Her Student’s Parents Expected Her To Both Write Out Birthday Party Invitations And Distribute Them To Her Whole Class, But She Turned Down The Ridiculous Request

Teachers are so resilient, as they often have to do far more work than what it may look like on the surface.

They spend so much time outside of school hours grading papers, restocking supplies, readying their classrooms, and, one of the hardest tasks of all, dealing with several sets of parents.

While many people understand how hard their child’s teacher works and will leave them alone when possible, some parents out there see their child’s teacher more as their private tutor or personal assistant.

A teacher went viral on TikTok after sharing the ridiculous request one of her student’s parents had for her, and it’s quite extra.

Katie Larson (@ktlarson27) is a teacher, mom, author, and content creator who just had to share with her followers the boundary-crossing task a student’s mom tried assigning her.

In May, the mom of one of her students reached out to Katie and asked if she could send her a list of everyone in the class so she could write out invitations for her child’s birthday party. Additionally, the mom told Katie she was invited to the party.

Katie was very flattered and figured sending the class list over was no big deal at all.

Then, the next day, a stack of invitations for that child’s birthday party was on her desk.

“I was like, ‘I guess I’ll just put these in the [students’] mailboxes later,'” recalls Kate in her video.

