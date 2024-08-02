She Placed A Distressed 911 Call Earlier This Year, Claiming A Man Stole Her Phone And Left Her Stranded At A Gas Station, And Was Never Seen Or Heard From Again

Marissa Carmichael of High Point, North Carolina, is a 25-year-old mother of five children between the ages of 3 and 9. However, in January of this year, she mysteriously disappeared after calling 911.

It all began on January 13, 2024, when she spent the entire day with her family members. Then, she told her sister that she had plans to visit a nightclub that evening. Marissa also reportedly asked her sister not to inform their mother so she wouldn’t worry.

That night, Marissa hung out at a nightclub in Greensboro, North Carolina, known as One17 SofaBar & Lounge, located at 117 North Greene Street. Later, she traveled to an after party being hosted at an Airbnb located on Gorrell Street.

But, in the early morning hours of January 14, something went wrong. At approximately 3:40 a.m., Marissa dialed 911 while at an Exxon gas station located at 809 East Market Street. She reportedly sounded distressed and claimed a man had stolen her phone and left her at the gas station.

“I don’t know where I am in Greensboro. I just got all my stuff thrown out of the car. He took off with my phone, and I have no clue where I’m at,” she told the dispatcher.

However, once authorities arrived at the gas station at 4:21 a.m., she was nowhere to be found. Marissa was never seen or heard from again after that.

The following day, her family members contacted the Greensboro Police Department and reported her missing after she did not show up for work.

Once an investigation was launched, surveillance footage from the gas station showed Marissa entering a man’s vehicle and driving away from the gas station at approximately 3:46 a.m. This was shortly after she placed the 911 call.

The man has since been identified by police and underwent an interview. But he is considered a witness in her disappearance.

