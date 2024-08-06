While Camping With Friends In 2013, She Took Off Her Clothes, Wandered Into The Forest To Go On A Spiritual Quest, And Has Remained Missing Ever Since

Born on September 26, 1993, Maureen Kelly grew up in Vancouver, Washington, with her mother and two brothers. As a teenager, she went on to attend both Lewis and Clark High School and Hudson’s Bay High School.

However, by the time she was just 19-years-old in 2013, Maureen mysteriously disappeared in a perplexing case that remains unsolved to this day.

It all began on June 9, 2013, when she and a group of friends decided to go camping at Canyon Creek Campground – which is located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

But, at about 5:00 p.m. that Sunday, things went sideways. Maureen reportedly took off her clothing and told her friends that she planned to go on a “spiritual quest.” Then, she proceeded to leave the campsite with no clothes or shoes on.

Maureen wandered into the woods with just a fanny pack, which was thought to have her compass, a knife, and some matches inside.

At the time, she reportedly didn’t tell her friends when she planned to go back to the campsite, but they assumed she’d return within a couple of hours.

Yet, Maureen never made it back, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Once it passed midnight on June 10, 2013, her friends grew increasingly worried and contacted the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Missing rescue volunteers began executing searches of the Canyon Creek area that same day. But the forecast had thick cloud covering, which prevented helicopters from aerially searching the area.

