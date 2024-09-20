A Castle Wall Collapsed On The Coast Of Wales, Revealing Centuries-Old Human Remains, And It’s The First Time Human Bones Have Been Found In The Area

On the coast of Wales, the collapse of a castle wall has revealed centuries-old human remains. It is the first time that human bones have been found in the area.

A group of hikers made the discovery as they were trekking along Dunraven Bay in South Wales. The bay is surrounded by scenic cliffs and features a large, sandy beach, making it a popular destination for tourists.

The breathtaking views at the bay have also appeared as backdrops in TV shows, such as Doctor Who and Poldark.

The hikers found the bones on April 9 near Dunraven Castle following the collapse of its ancient stone wall.

Dunraven Castle was a mansion that was rebuilt as a hunting lodge in the early 19th century. The fallen wall once lined the perimeter of the fortress. Police quickly sealed off the area and sent the bones to researchers for examination.

After researchers conducted an analysis, they suspected that the remains could date back to shipwrecks that happened in the 16th, 17th, or 18th centuries.

A larger excavation project may be carried out at the site if archaeologists determine that the discovery was historic.

Since multiple archaeological finds have been made along the coast before, it is likely that the set of bones belongs to victims of a shipwreck.

In recent years, the bodies of shipwreck victims from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries have been washing up on shore more frequently because of coastal erosion, according to Paul Huckfield, the project manager for Archaeology Wales.

