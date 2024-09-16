An Ancient Chinese Coin From The 11th Century Found In England Suggests Medieval Trade With The Far East Was More Commonplace Than Previously Thought

In 2021, an ancient Chinese coin from the 11th century was found in England, indicating that medieval trade between England and the Far East was more commonplace than previously believed. A metal detector was used to find the small copper coin in a field in Hampshire, England.

The coin was from the Northern Song Dynasty, dating back between 1008 and 1016 A.D. It was the second medieval Chinese coin to have been discovered in England. The first was unearthed in Cheshire in 2018.

Researchers from the British Museum noted that the 2018 discovery was most likely not a genuine medieval artifact.

Instead, it was probably lost in the area from a private curated collection. However, the discovery of the second coin increased the chances of them being true medieval finds.

The presence of Chinese coins in England can be explained by historical documentation of an Englishman who served as an envoy in the 1240s from the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan. Additionally, records indicated that a Mongol envoy paid a visit to Edward II in 1313.

Both 11th-century coins were uncovered by treasure hunters in areas rich with similar medieval artifacts.

The 2021 coin was located approximately 20 miles away from the only medieval Chinese pottery in England. The pottery fragment was of blue and white porcelain from a small bowl or cup.

Other previous finds nearby included two 16th-century coins and a coin of King John that was minted between 1205 and 1207.

The coin from 2018 was dug up along with two Roman coins, two late medieval lead weights, rings, musket balls and more.

