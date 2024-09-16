He Just Found Out His Wife Of 14 Years Cheated On Him With Another Guy He Was Always Concerned About While They Were Engaged, And He Doesn’t Know What To Do

This 40-year-old man and his wife, who’s also 40, have been married for 14 years. Yet, he only recently found out that she cheated on him 16 years ago, before they tied the knot.

For some context, he and his wife were actually high school sweethearts. Then, they wed in 2010.

But, while they were engaged in 2010 and already had a 2-year-old daughter together, she cheated on him with another guy – sleeping with him twice. To make matters even worse, that other guy was also still married and going through a divorce.

“I always suspected something between them because his friend and my wife worked together, [hence] how they met,” he recalled.

That’s why, over time, whenever the guy’s name came up in conversation or they’d run into him in public, he would bring up his concerns. In those instances, his wife would always downplay her relationship with the guy and straight-up deny any cheating.

“She would tell me that he tried to talk to her and etc., but she would turn him down and put him in his place,” he detailed.

“So I always took her word for it, but I never liked the guy because of it.”

However, around two weeks ago, the truth finally came tumbling out. It all began while he and his wife were out to eat, and they saw the same guy again.

For some reason, he also couldn’t get his lingering suspicions out of his mind for the rest of his meal.

