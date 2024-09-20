For The First Time Ever, A Piece Of The Ocean Has Been Granted Legal Personhood: This Is What It Means

A Brazilian city has granted legal personhood to a part of the ocean, marking the first known case of its kind.

In early August 2024, the coastal municipality of Linhares passed a new law that recognized the waves at the mouth of the Doce River, which leads to Brazil’s Atlantic coast, as living beings.

The waves were given the intrinsic right to existence, regeneration, and restoration, meaning that they should continue to form naturally and that their water should be kept clean.

By law, the city is now required to protect the river’s physical shape, ecological cycles, and the chemical composition of the water.

According to Vanessa Hasson, an environmental lawyer and executive director of the Brazilian NGO Mapas, the waves must also be respected for the cultural and economic roles they play in the community.

Guardians have been appointed to keep an eye on the waves and act as their representatives when it comes to public decision-making.

The city officials selected three people to monitor the waves: Hauley Silva Valim, a surfer and cofounder of the Doce River Alliance; a member of the local Indigenous community; and a member of the city council’s environment committee.

These waves are popular among surfers but are also famous worldwide. However, the local surfing committee noticed some changes to the waves about eight years ago.

When the Mariana dam collapsed, it not only killed 19 people and flooded many villages, but it also damaged the waves at the Doce River mouth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.