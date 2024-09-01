He Found His Friend’s Fiancé On A Dating App And Told Her About It, But Now He’s Worried That He Blew Up Her Life

Just last night, this man named Liam came across something that could possibly dismantle his female friend’s entire life. More specifically, he found his friend’s fiancé on a dating app.

For some context, he actually hadn’t seen his friend in around a year and a half. However, while he was scrolling on the dating app, he came across her fiancé’s profile, and he didn’t think he could just overlook that.

“So, I decided to go over to her place to talk. I know it sounds dramatic, but I felt like she needed to know,” he recalled.

Once he showed up and knocked on his friend’s front door, her fiancé walked over, too. According to him, it was obvious that the fiancé knew he’d been caught red-handed.

“He went bright red, his face dropped – like, it was clear he knew he was caught,” he recalled.

This pushed him to take his friend outside so they could discuss the situation in private. His friend was actually already aware that her fiancé was bi, but understandably, he wasn’t so sure that she knew about him being on a dating app.

That’s why the first question he asked was whether his friend and her fiancé had some kind of “arrangement” or open relationship. She immediately said no, which led him to spill the beans about her fiancé’s dating app profile.

“I showed her the photos of his profile, explained how I found him, and even showed her the location drop where he was the first profile that popped up,” he explained.

“I didn’t sugarcoat anything. I basically asked her, ‘What do you want to do?'”

