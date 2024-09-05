Her Boyfriend’s Ex Is A Knockout, And She Doesn’t Know How To Get Over Her Insecurities About Her Own Appearance In Comparison

Most people don’t end up with the first and only person they ever dated. So, when you enter a relationship, your partner will likely have at least one ex from their past.

Some people like to learn all about their significant others’ exes, while others prefer to know nothing about their prior dating history.

Either way, have you ever seen a photo of your partner’s ex and immediately felt insecure? How can you deal with these feelings of inadequacy and realize that exes are exes for a reason?

This young woman is currently grappling with this same common situation – which all began after she came face to face with a picture of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

She realizes that she is just acting self-conscious and “shallow,” but she simply cannot get over how badly she feels about herself.

“I cry about it every other day,” she revealed.

She thinks that her boyfriend’s ex has gorgeous hair and perfect facial features. Apparently, the girl has red hair, “piercing” blue eyes, full lips, and perfect skin. She genuinely believes his ex is a “knockout.”

“His ex is skinnier, prettier, has a better body, and is more his type in terms of hair and eye color and figure,” she explained.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to believe him when he calls me pretty.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.