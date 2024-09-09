Her Husband Spent $6,500 On A Mobile Game, And Also Started Flirting With A Woman He Met Through It

This woman has been with her husband for 20 years and married for 17 of them. Overall, their marriage is everything anyone could dream of.

Additionally, she and her husband adore spending time together. He actually works for her, so they’re around one another continuously, and they love this.

Approximately three or four years ago, her husband found a game on his phone that he enjoyed playing.

At first, she assumed it was an innocuous game, but then he became completely obsessed with it.

Her husband stayed up until all hours playing the game and started sleeping on the couch located in their basement.

Now, she says the basement is basically his room since he never sleeps in their shared bedroom anymore.

“This past year has been the worst of our marriage,” she explained. “He has become angry, short-tempered, and often raises his voice at me.”

“He stays up all night and sleeps through most of the next day, sometimes even wearing the same clothes for days at a time. He’s distant and disconnected from what used to be a shared life. It feels like he’s always somewhere else.”

“His work has suffered, and I’ve had to cover for him. My family and friends have noticed, too, and I’ve made excuses for him. I thought we were going through a rough patch and that if I waited it out, things would eventually improve.”

