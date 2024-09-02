She Refused To Buy A Gift From Her Pregnant Coworker’s Baby Shower Registry Because She Already Chipped In To Pay For The Party

This woman currently works the overnight shift in a large hospital, and one of her coworkers – who is “heavily pregnant” – is about to go on maternity leave.

In her opinion, that specific coworker is nice but also quite lazy. Regardless, some of her other colleagues decided to throw a baby shower before their coworker left.

So, everyone pitched in between $20 and $30 to fund the celebration. Certain people even contributed more money to buy things like decorations, pizza, a cake, drinks, utensils, and a card.

“The girls who put the thing together spent several hours of their own time decorating the break room and getting the food together. It was really nice, even though I’m not a close friend of this person,” she recalled.

Yet, just a few days after the baby shower officially happened, she was approached by her coworker at the hospital. Then, her coworker asked if she’d taken a look at the baby registry.

She admitted that she had not seen it and mentioned how it was nice to have one. Well, her coworker proceeded to pull it up on her phone and began showing her specific baby items.

“I just want to know who is buying me what so I can plan the other things I need to get for the baby,” her coworker said.

Then, her coworker kept scrolling past tons of baby registry gifts – such as a $50 diaper bag and a stroller that cost $300.

Initially, she genuinely thought her coworker was just kidding. However, she quickly realized that wasn’t the case when her coworker started pointing to specific items and asking if she was going to buy any of them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.