She Vanished After Trying To Remove Her Boyfriend’s Name From The Deed Of Her Home In 1982, And It’s Suspected That She Was Murdered And Buried Somewhere On The Property

In 1982, Julianne Miller was 27-years-old and living in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

As a teen, she graduated from Valley Regional High School in 1973 before going on to attend Connecticut College in New London.

Julianne also tied the knot, but she was only married for a brief period before she ultimately got divorced. At that point, her father gifted her a cottage – located at 27 Clinton Avenue.

By the time she was 27, she was enrolled at the University of Hartford as a graduate student and worked at a daycare center part-time.

Julianne lived with her boyfriend, James, as well, who she met in 1981 at a roller rink. She even deeded half of her property to him not long after he moved in.

Yet, in the early fall of 1982, their relationship was not working out, and on September 20 of that year, Julianne actually got a quitclaim deed. Her goal was to remove James’ name from her property.

Then, after she was last seen at her home the following day, she vanished and has remained missing ever since.

She and James had two tenants at her Old Saybrook home, one of whom saw her for the last time at about 10:00 p.m. on September 21. Julianne was reportedly sitting on the couch in her living room with James while they watched TV.

However, things were also supposedly tense between the couple – as the tenant claimed Julianne and James appeared to be having an argument about the cottage.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.