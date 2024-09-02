You Could Get Paid $1,000 To Test Out Fall Goodies From Trader Joe’s, But You Have To Love Pumpkin Spice

Getting paid to test out snacks is literally the dream job I never knew existed, but it’s actually a thing!

FinanceBuzz is trying to find someone to test out all of the fall treats and goodies at Trader Joe’s, and they’re paying $1,000 for the opportunity.

Additionally, you will be given a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card in order to cover the costs of the food you need to try.

The only catch is you must love pumpkin spice to apply for their role, which is cleverly titled “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.”

“We’re looking for someone to taste and evaluate all the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe’s,” FinanceBuzz writes.

“From breakfast classics like pumpkin waffles and cinnamon rolls to autumn-inspired drinks like pumpkin-spiced ginger brew, we’ll ask you to taste and rate 20+ pumpkin-flavored foods and use your market research to help shoppers decide which foods to budget for and which to skip.”

“Groceries are an essential part of everyone’s budget — and usually a good chunk of the monthly spending, too. It’s disappointing when you branch out, buy a new food to try, and it ends up being a let down.”

So, that’s why FinanceBuzz is seeking someone who can help them recommend which Trader Joe’s Fall goodies are worth it.

If you’re selected to be their Pumpkin Spice Pundit, you will need to head on over to your local Trader Joe’s to make some purchases.

