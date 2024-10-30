A Tree Was Grown From A 1,000-Year-Old Seed Found In A Cave In Israel

A mature tree has successfully been grown from an ancient seed found in a cave in Israel. The tree was mentioned in Biblical texts, and its resin could be the source of a medicinal balm that was highly prized in the ancient world.

In the late 1980s, researchers were excavating a cave in the Judean Desert in Israel when they uncovered a strange seed dating back between 993 and 1202 A.D., making it about 1,000-years-old.

When they tested the seed, they discovered it was still viable, so they went ahead and planted it. Soon enough, it sprouted.

After 14 years of tending to the tree, it has finally grown to maturity. The research team has named the tree Sheba.

It stands at nearly 10 feet tall and has green leaves on its branches. DNA analysis of the tree’s wood, leaves, and resin has revealed that its type is now extinct.

It belongs to the Commiphora family, which is distributed across Africa, Madagascar, and the Arabian Peninsula. It is in the same family as frankincense and myrrh.

The team also found evidence of pentacyclic triterpenoids—compounds that are known for reducing inflammation.

In addition, they discovered an oil type, a squalene that is an antioxidant and has been used as a skin treatment.

Since the seed was in a cave, it suggests that ancient people living in the region planted such trees and knew about their medicinal properties.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.