It May Be A Red Flag If Your Partner Isn’t Excited About Wedding Planning

After saying “yes” to a proposal and getting engaged, some couples thrust themselves into the wedding planning process together. But you may find that your spouse-to-be isn’t as excited about details like floral arrangements or catering menus as you are.

Certain brides or grooms don’t mind taking the reins and moving forward with most of the planning on their own. However, others might begin to question whether their partner’s lack of enthusiasm is okay or if it’s a giant red flag.

Let’s cut to the chase. In short, it’s not always an issue if partners show varying levels of interest in wedding planning. After all, there are people out there who simply are less into the details.

However, a complete absence of investment in wedding planning could still be a sign of different underlying problems in your relationship.

Why Your Partner Isn’t Into Wedding Planning

There are plenty of reasons why your partner might be less thrilled than you are about preparing for your big day.

The most obvious one is that many people just don’t enjoy the organizational responsibilities that come with putting together a huge party.

That doesn’t mean your significant other isn’t looking forward to your nuptials. Rather, it suggests they’re a bit less worried about all the moving parts that go into it.

Additionally, your partner may merely feel as though they bring less to the table. Depending on the kind of ceremony and reception you’re planning, the idea of throwing together a big celebration can be seriously overwhelming, and they could think you either know more or are equipped with better ideas.

