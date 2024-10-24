A Viking Age Burial Site Containing 50 Well-Preserved Skeletons Was Uncovered In Central Denmark

At a village in central Denmark, a team of archaeologists unexpectedly unearthed a burial site from the Viking Age containing 50 well-preserved skeletons.

The excavation took place on the outskirts of a site called Åsum, located northeast of Odense, the third largest city in Denmark. The site’s soil conditions were favorable and had high chalk and water levels, which helped preserve the remains.

It was originally discovered last year during a routine survey in advance of renovation work for a power line. The rare discovery holds much significance because it could shed some light on life during the Viking era.

“This is such an exciting find because we found these skeletons that are so very, very well-preserved,” said archaeologist Michael Borre Lundø, who led the excavation. “Normally, we would be lucky to find a few teeth in the graves, but here we have entire skeletons.”

Archaeologists from Museum Odense spent six months excavating the site, which covers 21,500 square feet and dates back to the 9th and 10th centuries.

The burial ground may offer hints about life in the Viking Age. DNA analyses could piece together life histories and provide information on kinship, social structures, and migration patterns.

The Viking Age lasted from 793 to 1066 A.D. It is known for large-scale raids and trade that occurred across Europe. The Vikings’ reach even extended to North America.

However, the skeletons from Åsum likely belonged to a farming community rather than warriors. The remains of men, women, and children, along with some cremated bodies, were buried at the site.

In one of the graves, a woman was buried in a wagon. The upper part of a Viking cart was used as her coffin, suggesting that she was from the higher ranks of society. She was also buried with a silver-ornamented knife and a small shard of glass that may have served as an amulet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.