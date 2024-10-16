After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

In 2018, 27-year-old Ebony Giddens, a mother of three boys from Columbus, Georgia, lived in an apartment located on Montclair Drive.

“As a mom, she would do anything for her boys. Anything they wanted, anything she could try to get, she would get for them. She was doing the best she could,” said Ebony’s cousin, Ashley Jones.

Yet, in March of that year, she mysteriously disappeared, and her family has been left searching for answers ever since.

Ebony last saw her family at a weekend barbecue just two days before she vanished. That Saturday night, she and her loved ones enjoyed their cookout and played cards together. Ebony especially loved games like deuces, spades, and dominoes.

But then, the following Monday, March 12, 2018, everything changed. That morning, Ebony’s brother, Alvin Giddens, arrived at her home to pick up her children and bring them to school – which was their typical routine.

However, that morning, Ebony did not answer the door. Alvin also tried calling and texting his sister, and all of his calls went straight to voicemail.

Eventually, someone did finally open the door, but it wasn’t Ebony. Rather, it was one of her sons, who was just 5-years-old.

“One of the kids answered the door and said she’s not here. He’s like, she’s not here, what’s going on? At that point, we knew something wasn’t right because she would never leave her kids by themselves,” recalled Ashley.

Alvin ended up entering his sister’s apartment and found her purse left behind in the living room. Additionally, her keys and wallet were still inside her home, but Ebony, as well as her cell phone, were nowhere to be found.

