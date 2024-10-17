She Withdrew All Her Savings And Opened A New Account That Her Husband Cannot Access Because He Won’t Stop Lending Money To His Parents

This woman and her husband have been together for nearly a decade, but over this past year, she’s become sick and tired of him lending money to his parents.

She’s always been a more frugal person, while her husband was a bigger spender. However, at the beginning of their relationship, she didn’t have a problem with that. After all, they had two incomes, and despite not being rich, their life was comfortable.

“His family often borrowed money from us, and they rarely paid it back. Personally, I don’t lend money to anyone, not even family, but I never stopped him from doing it,” she recalled.

Then, just a few years after they tied the knot, her husband was in a severe accident that left him unable to work. This forced her to become the sole breadwinner in their household.

More recently, though, she thought their situation was about to change. Her husband was recently approved for disability benefits, which he waited four years for, and she believed the payments could be used to help alleviate their financial strain.

“During those years, our savings were depleted, and we were on the brink of losing everything. Our debts kept piling up, and there was nothing I could do about it,” she said.

So, once her husband received disability benefits back payments for that entire time period, she asked him to do two things. She wanted him to pay off his car loan, which she’d already contributed $45,000 to over the past few years. Plus, she urged him to save some of the newfound funds.

Unfortunately, he didn’t do either. Her husband proceeded to blow through the cash and lend his family $8,000 without contributing a penny to their debt.

“Meanwhile, I had managed to save a bit from my salary, but it wasn’t much. My plan was to save enough to pay off some of our debts. He knew I was saving for this purpose,” she detailed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.