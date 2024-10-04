Here Are 5 Of The Coziest Hobbies To Try This Season, Since Fall Is Perfect For Picking Up Some New Pastimes

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Pick Up New Hobbies

Gone are the days of beachy afternoons, sunset dinners, and late-night bonfires. With the exit of summer, we are entering the shorter, colder days of fall.

But while some people might be mourning the warmer months, I am particularly excited. That’s because the same thing happens to me every single summer: I neglect my hobbies.

Here Are 5 Cozy Ones To Try Out

The hot days and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures can easily get in the way of our typical pastimes, dragging us out of our homes and away from cozier activities like crafting.

The good news? That’s no longer the case, as autumn represents the perfect time to dive back in and even try out some new leisurely interests. So, if you’re like me and can’t wait to snuggle up this fall with a fun new hobby, here are some you simply have to try.

1. Activity Books

This one might seem a little out of left field, but please hear me out. Have you ever romanticized the idea of journaling but never really got into it? What about drawing or coloring, but you hated coming up with your own ideas? Or, are you a lover of puzzles and games but don’t always have someone to play with?

Activity books combine the best of all these worlds, allowing you to easily sit back, relax, and embark on a bit of a solo challenge without exhausting too much brain power.

I have personally gotten into crossword books lately, as they’re reminiscent of trivia and help keep the brain sharp. You can also get a bit more nostalgic and reach for a classic word search or even a sudoku puzzle.

I’d even classify adult coloring books in the same category as activity books, as the illustrations are already laid out for you. This can relieve the stress of coming up with your own direction and let you color away.

2. Make Soap Or Candles

As soon as September hits, I rush to my local store to pick up some fall-scented soaps and candles. So, how cool would it be to make your own at home? Yes, this hobby definitely has a higher learning curve than activity books, but it is so worth it.

There are countless starter kits available online, providing all the necessary tools, scents, and instructions. Plus, you can get a head start on your holiday presents, making homemade, sustainable gifts to give to your loved ones. It’s a fun win-win!

3. Pick Up A Puzzle

Puzzles are not a thing of the past, especially if you want to spruce up your home decor. First of all, there are countless options on the market, ranging in size, difficulty, and design. And if you want to get into the cozy mood, you can pick out all kinds of fall-themed puzzles, from rural autumn scenes to foliage-backdropped brownstones.

The best part? You don’t just have to take apart the puzzle and put it away when you’re done. Rather, you can actually seal the back and frame it on your wall! By trying out this hobby, you’ll get to work on your problem-solving skills and boost your home’s aesthetic appeal at the same time. Nothing can beat that, in my opinion.

4. Scrapbook Your Heart Out

Smartphones and social media feeds have kind of killed the art of scrapbooking, but that doesn’t mean this pastime is any less calming or enjoyable. I love how, when you scrapbook, there are absolutely no rules. You can be as creative or meticulous as you please.

Want to include some photos? Go for it! Love stickers and stationery? Throw it in there! You can even write, draw, or paint on top of your scrapbook pages, curating a collage that’s truly multi-media in nature.

This lack of boundaries can really empower you to get inventive and even reflective about your past, present, or future. Just don’t forget to throw on some comfy clothing and set the vibe before diving into a scrapbooking session.

5. Hone Your Cooking

Last but not least, there is no better time than the colder months to work on your cooking. With heat waves long gone, we no longer have to fear turning on our ovens anymore. And there are plenty of hearty recipes out there just waiting to be tried.

Whether you prefer the rich and savory or have more of a sweet tooth, head over to Pinterest or even TikTok and find some fall-themed meal ideas that are up your alley.

As you gain your confidence in the kitchen, you can even share the love-filled food you make with others, hosting cozy dinner parties for your friends and family.